Who's Playing

Nevada @ Hawaii

Current Records: Nevada 2-4; Hawaii 1-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors are heading back home. Hawaii and the Nevada Wolf Pack will face off in a Mountain West battle on Sunday at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

The Rainbow Warriors were close but no cigar last week as they fell 16-14 to the San Diego State Aztecs. No one had a standout game offensively for Hawaii, but they got scores from RB Dedrick Parson and WR Zion Bowens. Brayden Schager's 66-yard touchdown toss to Bowens in the third quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the night.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Nevada as they fell 17-14 to the Colorado State Rams last Friday. QB Nate Cox had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 46.51%.

Hawaii is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The losses put Hawaii at 1-5 and the Wolf Pack at 2-4. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rainbow Warriors enter the matchup having picked the ball off six times, good for 35th in the nation. But Nevada is even better: they enter the game having picked the ball off nine times, good for seventh in the nation. We'll see if that edge gives Nevada a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 a.m. ET

Sunday at 12 a.m. ET Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Clarence T.C. Ching Complex -- Honolulu, Hawaii Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wolf Pack are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Rainbow Warriors, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Nevada have won four out of their last six games against Hawaii.