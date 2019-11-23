Watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Hawaii (home) vs. San Diego State (away)

Current Records: Hawaii 7-4; San Diego State 8-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Mountain West battle as the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the San Diego State Aztecs will face off at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. The game is expected to be a close one, with Hawaii going off at just a 2.5-point favorite.

When you finish with 214 more yards than your opponent like Hawaii did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their matchup against the UNLV Rebels 21-7. The score was all tied up at the break 7-7, but the Rainbow Warriors were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, San Diego State was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 418 yards compared to the Fresno State Bulldogs' 174. San Diego State came out on top against Fresno State by a score of 17-7. The Aztecs' RB Chase Jasmin filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 31 yards and one TD on 15 carries. Jasmin didn't help his team much against the Nevada Wolf Pack two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped the Rainbow Warriors to 7-4 and the Aztecs to 8-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Rainbow Warriors are 11th worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed, with 47 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Rainbow Warriors, the Aztecs rank second in the league when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 65.8 on average. Look for both offensives to try attacking early to give their own defense a break.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.06

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aztecs.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rainbow Warriors, as the game opened with the Rainbow Warriors as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against Hawaii.