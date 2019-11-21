Watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Hawaii (home) vs. San Diego State (away)

Current Records: Hawaii 7-4; San Diego State 8-2

What to Know

A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the San Diego State Aztecs at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.

When you finish with 214 more yards than your opponent like Hawaii did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest against the UNLV Rebels 21-7. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Rainbow Warriors were the better team in the second half.

Meanwhile, San Diego State was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 418 yards compared to Fresno State's 174. San Diego State walked away with a 17-7 victory. Their RB Chase Jasmin filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 31 yards and one TD on 15 carries. Jasmin's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack two weeks ago.

When the two teams last met in last November, Hawaii won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by San Diego State 31-30. Will the Rainbow Warriors repeat their success, or do the Aztecs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET

Saturday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii

Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii TV: Facebook Live

Facebook Live Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rainbow Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Aztecs.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against Hawaii.