Watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Hawaii vs. San Diego State football game
Who's Playing
Hawaii (home) vs. San Diego State (away)
Current Records: Hawaii 7-4; San Diego State 8-2
What to Know
A Mountain West battle is on tap between the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors and the San Diego State Aztecs at 11 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium. Hawaii is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting game likely to go down to the wire.
When you finish with 214 more yards than your opponent like Hawaii did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They took their contest against the UNLV Rebels 21-7. The score was all tied up at the break, but the Rainbow Warriors were the better team in the second half.
Meanwhile, San Diego State was no stranger to outgunning their opponent yards-wise, either, with 418 yards compared to Fresno State's 174. San Diego State walked away with a 17-7 victory. Their RB Chase Jasmin filled up the stat sheet. He rushed for 31 yards and one TD on 15 carries. Jasmin's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Nevada Wolf Pack two weeks ago.
When the two teams last met in last November, Hawaii won a game that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by San Diego State 31-30. Will the Rainbow Warriors repeat their success, or do the Aztecs have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 11 p.m. ET
- Where: Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium -- Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: Facebook Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Rainbow Warriors are a 3-point favorite against the Aztecs.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
San Diego State have won three out of their last four games against Hawaii.
- Nov 24, 2018 - Hawaii 31 vs. San Diego State 30
- Oct 28, 2017 - San Diego State 28 vs. Hawaii 7
- Nov 05, 2016 - San Diego State 55 vs. Hawaii 0
- Oct 11, 2015 - San Diego State 28 vs. Hawaii 14
