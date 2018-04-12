WATCH: Here's Alabama coach Nick Saban eating a lemon on camera for charity
Saban pulls off the 'Lemon Face Challenge,' and his reaction is priceless
Viral videos to raise awareness for worthy causes have become quite the rage over the past half-decade, and one currently sweeping the nation is the "Lemon Face Challenge."
Aubreigh Nicholas, an 11-year-old who was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (a rare and inoperable brain tumor), created a group on Facebook called Aubreigh's Army to raise awareness for DIPG.
The latest to take her "lemon face challenge" was none other than Alabama coach Nick Saban.
"Our team is so proud to be a part of Aubreigh's Army as you continue your fight and also your efforts in helping raise awareness for DIPG," Saban said. "I want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers, and we are behind you 100 percent. God bless you and Roll Tide."
The video has already received over 100,000 views on Facebook, and hopefully many more to come thanks to Saban's participation.
