Who's Playing

Cincinnati Bearcats @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Cincinnati 2-7, Houston 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

What to Know

The Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars are set to square off in a Big 12 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 11th at TDECU Stadium. Cincinnati has now lost seven straight, and the team is hunting for their first win since September 9.

Cincinnati went for two against UCF on Saturday, and the resulting failed attempt cost them the match. Cincinnati fell just short of UCF by a score of 28-26. Despite 122 more yards than UCF, Cincinnati couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Ryan Montgomery, who rushed for 113 yards and a touchdown on only eight carries. Corey Kiner was another key contributor, rushing for 114 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Houston ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 25-24 win over Baylor. The win was just what Houston needed coming off of a 41-0 loss in their prior match.

Houston can attribute much of their success to Donovan Smith, who threw for 236 yards and two touchdowns while completing 80.8% of his passes, and also punched in a touchdown on the ground. Samuel Brown did his part to keep the secondary busy, picking up 86 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Houston was down by seven with only zero seconds left when they drove 42 yards for the winning score. Smith punched in the touchdown from 1 yard out.

Houston's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB four times. Baylor's QB won't forget Nelson Ceaser anytime soon given Ceaser sacked him 2.5 times.

Cincinnati's loss was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their record down to 2-7. As for Houston, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 4-5.

While only Houston took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead to Saturday, the match is expected to be close, with Houston going off as just a 2.5-point favorite. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 4-1 against the spread when playing at home.

Odds

Houston is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Cincinnati, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 53.5 points.

Series History

Cincinnati has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Houston.