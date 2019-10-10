Watch Houston vs. Cincinnati: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Houston (home) vs. No. 25 Cincinnati (away)

Current Records: Houston 2-3-0; Cincinnati 4-1-0

What to Know

Houston will be in front of their home fans this weekend, but a projected 7.5-point deficit forecasts there might not be much to cheer about. They will take on Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at TDECU Stadium after a week off. Houston isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

The Cougars made easy work of North Texas two weeks ago and carried off a 46-25 victory. RB Patrick Carr had a stellar game for Houston as he rushed for 139 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Carr has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, after losing to UCF the last time they met, Cincinnati decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Last Friday, Cincinnati narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past UCF 27-24. The victory was familiar territory for the Bearcats, who now have three in a row.

Their wins bumped the Cougars to 2-3 and the Bearcats to 4-1. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cougars are stumbling into the contest with the eighth most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 497 on average. The Bearcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they are sixth worst in the nation in penalties, with 49 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bearcats are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Cougars.

Over/Under: 52

Series History

Houston have won both of the games they've played against Cincinnati in the last five years.