Watch Houston vs. SMU: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Houston vs. SMU football game
Who's Playing
Houston (home) vs. No. 16 SMU (away)
Current Records: Houston 3-4-0; SMU 7-0-0
What to Know
Houston fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Thursday as the odds are decidedly against them. Houston and SMU will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium. Houston and SMU are even-steven over their past four head-to-heads (both 2-2).
The Cougars were able to grind out a solid win over Connecticut last week, winning 24-17. Houston's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR Jeremy Singleton, who caught two passes for 103 yards and one TD, and RB Kyle Porter, who rushed for 68 yards and one TD on 18 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Singleton has posted more than 100 yards receiving.
Meanwhile, SMU might be getting used to good results now that the squad has seven wins in a row. Everything went their way against Temple as they made off with a 45-21 victory. Temple can consider this payback for the 45-20 defeat they dealt SMU the last time the teams encountered one another October of 2016.
Their wins bumped the Cougars to 3-4 and the Mustangs to 7-0. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Cougars are stumbling into the contest with the seventh most passing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 299.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Cougars, the Mustangs enter the matchup with 29 sacks, good for second best in the nation. So the cards are definitely stacked in SMU's favor.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.09
Odds
The Mustangs are a big 14-point favorite against the Cougars.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mustangs as a 13.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 66
Series History
Houston and SMU both have two wins in their last four games.
- Nov 03, 2018 - SMU 45 vs. Houston 31
- Oct 07, 2017 - Houston 35 vs. SMU 22
- Oct 22, 2016 - SMU 38 vs. Houston 16
- Oct 08, 2015 - Houston 49 vs. SMU 28
