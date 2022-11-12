Who's Playing

Temple @ Houston

Current Records: Temple 3-6; Houston 5-4

What to Know

The Houston Cougars are 3-1 against the Temple Owls since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Saturday. Houston and Temple will face off in an American Athletic battle at 3 p.m. ET at TDECU Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Cougars came up short against the SMU Mustangs last week, falling 77-63. Houston might have lost, but man -- QB Clayton Tune was a total machine. He passed for seven TDs and 527 yards on 53 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 111 yards. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Tune has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Temple took their matchup against the South Florida Bulls last week by a conclusive 54-28 score. The score was close at the half, but Temple pulled away in the second half with 38 points. RB Edward Saydee was a one-man wrecking crew for the Owls, rushing for three TDs and 265 yards on 23 carries. Saydee put himself on the highlight reel with a 75-yard TD scramble in the third quarter. Saydee's sharp performance set his single-game rushing touchdown high for the season.

Special teams collected 18 points for Temple. K Camden Price delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Cougars are the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-5 against the spread when favored.

Houston is now 5-4 while the Owls sit at 3-6. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Houston comes into the contest boasting the 15th most passing yards per game in the nation at 304.8. But Temple enters the game with only 169.2 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in the nation. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Cougars are a big 20-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last four games against Temple.