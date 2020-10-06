Who's Playing
Tulane @ Houston
What to Know
The Houston Cougars will face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars struggled last year, ending up 4-8.
Houston has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Houston have won three out of their last five games against Tulane.
- Sep 19, 2019 - Tulane 38 vs. Houston 31
- Nov 15, 2018 - Houston 48 vs. Tulane 17
- Nov 18, 2017 - Tulane 20 vs. Houston 17
- Nov 12, 2016 - Houston 30 vs. Tulane 18
- Oct 16, 2015 - Houston 42 vs. Tulane 7