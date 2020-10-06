Who's Playing

Tulane @ Houston

What to Know

The Houston Cougars will face off against the Tulane Green Wave at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at TDECU Stadium. The Cougars struggled last year, ending up 4-8.

Houston has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency. These early season matchups can go either way as both teams get back into playing shape.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cougars are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Green Wave, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won three out of their last five games against Tulane.