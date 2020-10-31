Who's Playing

UCF @ Houston

Current Records: UCF 3-2; Houston 2-1

What to Know

An American Athletic battle is on tap between the UCF Knights and the Houston Cougars at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at TDECU Stadium. UCF struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 45.2 points per game.

The Knights ran circles around the Tulane Green Wave last week, and the extra yardage (689 yards vs. 340 yards) paid off. UCF enjoyed a cozy 51-34 victory over Tulane. UCF's QB Dillon Gabriel was on fire, passing for five TDs and 422 yards on 40 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Gabriel's 54-yard TD bomb to WR Marlon Williams in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Houston had enough points to win and then some against the Navy Midshipmen last week, taking their game 37-21. Houston QB Clayton Tune was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 316 yards on 34 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground. Tune's 51-yard touchdown toss to WR Marquez Stevenson in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Special teams collected 13 points for the Cougars. K Dalton Witherspoon delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

This next contest is expected to be close, with the Knights going off at just a 3-point favorite. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

UCF is now 3-2 while Houston sits at 2-1. UCF is 1-1 after wins this season, the Cougars 0-1.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas

TDECU Stadium -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.71

Odds

The Knights are a 3-point favorite against the Cougars, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Houston have won two out of their last three games against UCF.