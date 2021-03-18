In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL Scouting Combine isn't taking place this year. However, college players still have a chance to wow professional scouts at their respective Pro Day workouts. On Wednesday, Illinois wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe did just that.

He recorded a 46.5-inch vertical jump at the school's Pro Day, and the video of him doing it is crazy:

To put Imatorbhebhe's performance into perspective, the Scouting Combine vertical jump record is 46 inches. That mark was set back in 2005 by North Carolina safety Gerald Sensabaugh.

Imatorbhebhe excelled in several different drills and may have increased his draft stock as a result of breaking the mark. In addition to his stellar performance in the vertical jump, he also ran a 4.48 in the 40-yard dash and registered an 11-2 in the broad jump.

The receiver is coming off a season at Illinois in which he caught 22 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns. In his two seasons with Illinois after transferring from USC, the wideout has caught 12 touchdowns and averaged 16.5 yards-per-reception.

It should be noted that Pro Day numbers don't exactly hold the same weight as a Scout Combine performance might. Still, Imatorbhebhe had quite an incredible day.