Watch Illinois vs. Akron: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

How to watch Illinois vs. Akron football game

Who's Playing

Illinois (home) vs. Akron (away)

Last Season Records: Illinois 4-8-0; Akron 4-8-0;

What to Know

Akron and Illinois will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Akron struggled last year, ending up 4-8. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Illinois (4-8), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Akron will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Illini are a big 18 point favorite against the Zips.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.

Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em

Play for Prizes Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories