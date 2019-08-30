Watch Illinois vs. Akron: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Illinois vs. Akron football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. Akron (away)
Last Season Records: Illinois 4-8-0; Akron 4-8-0;
What to Know
Akron and Illinois will face off at noon Aug. 31 at Memorial Stadium to kick off their 2019 seasons. Akron struggled last year, ending up 4-8. Likewise, last year was nothing to brag about for Illinois (4-8), either, so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Akron will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 18 point favorite against the Zips.
Over/Under: 61
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for Prizes & Play Against Friends with College Pick'em
-
Wisconsin vs. USF pick, live stream
The Bulls host the Badgers in the 2019 season opener for both programs
-
Alabama vs. Duke odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Alabama game 10,000 times
-
Colorado vs. Colorado State picks, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Colorado vs. Colorado State game 10,000...
-
Herbert eyes success in Oregon return
The nation's top NFL quarterback prospect made a tough call; it's time prove it was the right...
-
Michigan State vs. Tulsa odds, top picks
Mike Tierney has his finger on the pulse of Michigan State football.
-
Wisconsin vs. USF odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Memphis vs. Wisconsin game 10,000 times