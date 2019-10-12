Watch Illinois vs. Michigan: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Illinois vs. Michigan football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. No. 16 Michigan (away)
Current Records: Illinois 2-3-0; Michigan 4-1-0
What to Know
A Big Ten battle is on tap between Illinois and Michigan at noon ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Illinois is limping into the game on a three-game losing streak.
The Fighting Illini have to be hurting after a devastating 40-17 defeat at the hands of Minnesota last week. QB Matt Robinson wasn't much of a difference maker for the Fighting Illini; he passed for 125 yards on 29 attempts.
Meanwhile, after losing to Iowa the last time they met, Michigan decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. Michigan came out on top against Iowa by a score of 10-3. The success made it back-to-back wins for Michigan.
The Fighting Illini are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 2-3 against the spread.
Michigan's win lifted them to 4-1 while Illinois' loss dropped them down to 2-3. We'll see if Michigan's success rolls on or if the Fighting Illini are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Wolverines are a big 23.5-point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolverines as a 20-point favorite.
Over/Under: 50
Series History
Michigan won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Oct 22, 2016 - Michigan 41 vs. Illinois 8
