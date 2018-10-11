Watch Illinois vs. Purdue: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue football game
Who's Playing
Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)
Current records: Illinois 3-2; Purdue 2-3
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Purdue. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Illinois at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.
Purdue was able to grind out a solid win over Nebraska two weeks ago, winning 42-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Purdue.
Meanwhile, Illinois made easy work of Rutgers last Saturday and carried off a 38-17 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for Illinois, who in their last game suffered a tough 63-24 loss.
Their wins bumped Illinois to 3-2 and Purdue to 2-3. In their win, Illinois relied heavily on AJ Bush, who rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. Purdue will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Boilermakers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.
This season, Illinois is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 3-2-0 against the spread
Series History
Purdue has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Illinois.
- 2017 - Purdue Boilermakers 29 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 10
- 2016 - Illinois Fighting Illini 31 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 34
- 2015 - Purdue Boilermakers 14 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 48
