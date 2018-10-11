Watch Illinois vs. Purdue: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game

Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini (home) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (away)

Current records: Illinois 3-2; Purdue 2-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Purdue. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Illinois at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty point totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

Purdue was able to grind out a solid win over Nebraska two weeks ago, winning 42-28. The success made it back-to-back wins for Purdue.

Meanwhile, Illinois made easy work of Rutgers last Saturday and carried off a 38-17 victory. The success represented a nice turnaround for Illinois, who in their last game suffered a tough 63-24 loss.

Their wins bumped Illinois to 3-2 and Purdue to 2-3. In their win, Illinois relied heavily on AJ Bush, who rushed for 116 yards and 2 touchdowns. Purdue will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Stadium, Illinois
  • TV: Fox Sports 1
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

The Boilermakers are a big 10.5 point favorite against the Fighting Illini.

This season, Illinois is 2-2-0 against the spread. As for Purdue, they are 3-2-0 against the spread

Series History

Purdue has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Illinois.

  • 2017 - Purdue Boilermakers 29 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 10
  • 2016 - Illinois Fighting Illini 31 vs. Purdue Boilermakers 34
  • 2015 - Purdue Boilermakers 14 vs. Illinois Fighting Illini 48
