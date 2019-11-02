Watch Illinois vs. Rutgers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Illinois vs. Rutgers football game
Who's Playing
Illinois (home) vs. Rutgers (away)
Current Records: Illinois 4-4; Rutgers 2-6
What to Know
Rutgers is hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 36.5 points per game. Rutgers and Illinois will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Scarlet Knights aren't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.
It was all tied up at the half for Rutgers and Liberty last week, but Rutgers stepped up in the second half. Rutgers walked away with a 44-34 win.
Meanwhile, Illinois didn't have too much trouble with Purdue as they won 24-6. RB Dre Brown was the offensive standout of the game for the Fighting Illini, as he picked up 131 yards on the ground on 18 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Brown has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.
Their wins bumped the Scarlet Knights to 2-6 and the Fighting Illini to 4-4. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Scarlet Knights are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest overall touchdowns in the nation, having accrued only 14 on the season. The Fighting Illini have experienced some offensive struggles of their own as they are 15th worst in the nation in passing yards per game, with only 168.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium -- Champaign, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.00
Odds
The Fighting Illini are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Scarlet Knights.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 49
Series History
Illinois have won two out of their last three games against Rutgers.
- Oct 06, 2018 - Illinois 38 vs. Rutgers 17
- Oct 14, 2017 - Rutgers 35 vs. Illinois 24
- Oct 15, 2016 - Illinois 24 vs. Rutgers 7
Watch This Game Live
