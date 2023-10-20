Who's Playing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights @ Indiana Hoosiers

Current Records: Rutgers 5-2, Indiana 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Rutgers has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Indiana Hoosiers will face off in a Big Ten East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Rutgers will be strutting in after a victory while Indiana will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Rutgers was not the first on the board last Saturday, but they got there more often. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Michigan State 27-24. The win was all the more spectacular given Rutgers was down 18 points with 3:41 left in the third quarter.

Kyle Monangai was his usual excellent self, rushing for 148 yards and a touchdown. Rutgers also got help from Christian Dremel who showed off his sure hands for 80 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Indiana traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a serious blow against Michigan on Saturday, falling 52-7. Indiana has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even if they lost, Indiana's defensive line still kept up the pressure with four sacks. Leading the way was Lanell Carr Jr. and his two sacks.

Rutgers has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in five of their first six matchups, giving them a 5-2 record. Indiana has not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-4 record this season.

While only Indiana took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. As for their next game, Rutgers is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Rutgers beat Indiana 24-17 in their previous meeting back in October of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rutgers since the squad won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Rutgers is a 5-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 40.5 points.

Series History

Indiana has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Rutgers.