Watch Indiana vs. Iowa: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAF game
How to watch Indiana vs. Iowa football game
Who's Playing
Indiana Hoosiers (home) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (away)
Current records: Indiana 4-2; Iowa 4-1
What to Know
After two weeks on the road, Indiana is heading back home. On Saturday they take on Iowa at 12:00 p.m. With a combined 828 yards in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
The oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for Indiana last Saturday, and boy were they were right. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 26-49 walloping at Ohio St.'s hands. Indiana got a solid performance out of Peyton Ramsey, who passed for 322 yards and 3 touchdowns; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. If you haven't heard Ramsey's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the matchup if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Iowa's strategy against Minnesota last Saturday. Iowa took down Minnesota 48-31.
Iowa's win lifted them to 4-1 while Indiana's loss dropped them down to 4-2. In their win, Iowa relied heavily on Nathan Stanley, who passed for 314 yards and 4 touchdowns. Indiana will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Stadium, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Hawkeyes are a solid 5.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.
This season, Indiana are 2-4-0 against the spread. As for Iowa, they are 3-1-0 against the spread
Series History
Iowa won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- 2015 - Indiana Hoosiers 27 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 35
-
