Watch Indiana vs. Ohio State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Indiana (home) vs. No. 6 Ohio State (away)

Current Records: Indiana 2-0-0; Ohio State 2-0-0

What to Know

Ohio State have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will take on Indiana at noon at Memorial Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams put up some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet up.

The Buckeyes got themselves on the board against Cincinnati last Saturday, but Cincinnati never followed suit. Ohio State put a hurting on Cincinnati to the tune of 42 to nothing. Justin Fields and J.K. Dobbins were among the main playmakers for Ohio State as the former punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 224 passing yards and the latter rushed for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns on 17 carries.

Meanwhile, Indiana kept a clean sheet against E. Illinois. The Hoosiers steamrolled E. Illinois 52 to nothing. The Hoosiers were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. The Buckeyes enter the matchup with 6 rushing touchdowns, good for 15th best in the nation. The Hoosiers have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank eighth in the league when it comes to passing yards per game, with 383.50 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buckeyes are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Hoosiers.

Over/Under: 61

Series History

Ohio State have won all of the games they've played against Indiana in the last five years.