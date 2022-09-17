Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Indiana

Current Records: Western Kentucky 2-0; Indiana 2-0

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers watched the action from their couches last weekend, but are set to take to the field. They are on the road again Saturday and play against the Indiana Hoosiers at noon ET Sept. 17 at Memorial Stadium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hilltoppers made easy work of the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors two weeks ago and carried off a 49-17 victory. WKU was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. QB Austin Reed and WR Malachi Corley were among the main playmakers for WKU as the former passed for four TDs and 280 yards on 34 attempts and the latter snatched three receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, IU netted a 35-22 win over the Idaho Vandals last week. IU's RB Shaun Shivers looked sharp as he rushed for one TD and 155 yards on 20 carries.

It was close but no cigar for WKU as they fell 33-31 to the Hoosiers when the two teams previously met in September of last year. Can the Hilltoppers avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana

Memorial Stadium -- Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $23.00

Odds

The Hoosiers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Hilltoppers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoosiers as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won both of the games they've played against Western Kentucky in the last eight years.