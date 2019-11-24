WATCH: Injured senior quarterback carried on the field to take final snap of season

While Week 13 of the college football season is often talked about within the context of playoff or conference title races, plenty of schools are going through senior day ceremonies. It's a special time of year that reminds us so many of these players are approaching the end of their careers. And because football is an unkind sport, not every senior gets the send-off they want or deserve.

But you can't say Youngstown State quarterback Nathan Mays didn't get his. With the Penguins up 21-3 on Illinois State, Mays was given one final opportunity to play. Mays, a senior, suffered a season-ending broken ankle earlier this month against North Dakota State. With his teammates' help, Mays hobbled on to the field on fourth-and-11 with 10 seconds left and knelt out the clock for the victory. You can watch the full clip below:

This is awesome 👏



Nathan Mays, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year, was carried onto the field for the final snap of his career. pic.twitter.com/J28xY2jdsH — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019

It's obviously not the exact way Mays wanted to end his career at YSU, but the fact he had an opportunity to do it all the same is special. The win moved the Penguins to 6-6 on the year.

"I had it planned, a lot of people thought I was just joking around," Mays said via 247Sports. "I said if we were up multiple scores at halftime, I was going to bring the pads out. Once it got closer and closer, it was just kind of flying by, and I didn't know if I had the guts to ask if I could finally do it, and when I went up to Bo [Pelini], Bo was all about it...It didn't hit me until I actually did it, and then I saw my dad in tears...It was pretty special."