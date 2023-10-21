No. 24 Iowa will look back in anger at a controversial call that wiped a go-ahead special teams touchdown off the scoreboard in the final two minutes of a 12-10 loss to Minnesota. The shocking series of events began with 1:39 remaining in the game when Hawkeyes return specialist Cooper DeJean picked up a Minnesota punt and walked a tight rope down the sideline before finishing what looked like a spectacular go-ahead score.

But then the referees conferred. After review, DeJean was ruled to have waved his left arm in a fair catch signal. By rule, the ball was downed where it was retrieved -- the Iowa 46-yard line -- wiping out the touchdown. Several fans expressed their displeasure by throwing trash onto the field, causing a stoppage in play.

"Personally, I was not calling for a fair catch," DeJean said.

Iowa had one last chance to drive down the field and win the game from midfield, but quarterback Deacon Hill threw an interception on the third play.

The reversal marked a stunning moment for a game that featured one of the lowest unders of the season (30.5, per SportsLine consensus), but the pair managed just 22 combined points. Iowa had just 12 total yards in the second half, finishing with 127 yards overall and just 11 on the ground. The Hawkeyes must score 25 points per game to retain offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz but are nearly 15% off the pace to do so after Week 8.

Minnesota's win was its first over Iowa since 2014 and first at Kinnick Stadium since 1999. Gophers coach P.J. Fleck was previously 0-6 against the Hawkeyes in his career at Minnesota.