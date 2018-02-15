WATCH: Iowa grounds crew waves to children's hospital with a giant snow hand
Iowa's newest tradition continues during the offseason
Just because football season has come to an end doesn't mean the people at Iowa are done waving to the kids in the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.
While Kinnick Stadium may be empty, members of the Iowa grounds crew took advantage of the snow blanketing the field to say hello to the kids overlooking the stadium.
The #Wave is always in season! Be sure to vote for @LaureusSport Best Sporting Moment of the Year 👉 https://t.co/OlkGkudiAi | #FTKpic.twitter.com/dG7bSj2Wq5— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) February 15, 2018
With the completion of the hospital, Iowa football began a new tradition this season in which fans inside the stadium during Hawkeyes games turn to wave to the children in the hospital after the first quarter.
-
The top recruiters in CFB 2018
These are the guys that did the heavy lifting -- the top 10 assistant coach recruiters in the...
-
Miami QB wins partial transfer appeal
Shirreffs can now play immediately if he transfers to one of the top MBA programs in the n...
-
Ole Miss appeals 2018 postseason ban
The Rebels aren't going down without a fight
-
HS coach among casualties in shooting
Aaron Feis, a graduate of the school who also worked as its security guard, was killed Wed...
-
Report: Stanford QB to miss spring
Costello was promoted to starter midway through last season and improves Stanford's passing...
-
Butch Davis building something at FIU
Coaching turnover and banner years kept most people from recognizing Davis' success in 201...
Add a Comment