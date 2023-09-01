Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Current Records: Utah State 0-0, Iowa 0-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

The Iowa Hawkeyes will be playing in front of their home fans against the Utah State Aggies at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa finished last season ranked 21st in the nation in throwing interceptions, with seven on the season. Utah State, on the other hand, didn't do so hot: they were ranked 131st with 21.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Iowa, as the team is favored by a full 24 points. They finished last season with an 8-5 record against the spread.

Iowa is expected to start their campaign with a win, which bodes well given the team's 5-2 record as favorites last season. Betting on them to win was the most profitable play last year, as bettors who put $100 on that outcome in every game walked away with $785.04. Sadly, Utah State will open their season as the underdog, and the team was 1-4 as such last year.

Odds

Iowa is a big 24-point favorite against Utah State, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

