Who's Playing

Oklahoma State Cowboys @ Iowa State Cyclones

Current Records: Oklahoma State 2-1, Iowa State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Get ready for a Big 12 battle as the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off at 4:00 p.m. ET on September 23rd at Jack Trice Stadium. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Oklahoma State gave up the first points and the most points on Saturday evening. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 33-7 walloping at South Alabama's hands. Oklahoma State were in a tough position after the first half, with the score sitting at 23-0.

Meanwhile, Iowa State's game on Saturday was all tied up 0-0 at the half, but sadly it didn't stay that way. They fell just short of Ohio by a score of 10-7. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Iowa State were the slight favorite coming in.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Iowa State are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be Oklahoma State's first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Oklahoma State didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Iowa State in their previous matchup last November, but they still walked away with a 20-14 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Oklahoma State since the team won't have the home-field advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Iowa State is a 3.5-point favorite against Oklahoma State, according to the latest college football odds.





The oddsmakers are predicting a defensive showdown and set the over/under low at 36.5 points.

Series History

Oklahoma State has won 6 out of their last 8 games against Iowa State.