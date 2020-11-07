Who's Playing

Baylor @ No. 17 Iowa State

Current Records: Baylor 1-3; Iowa State 4-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Iowa State Cyclones are heading back home. The Cyclones and the Baylor Bears will face off in a Big 12 battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State will be strutting in after a win while Baylor will be stumbling in from a loss.

When you finish with 312 more yards than your opponent like Iowa State did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. Everything went their way against the Kansas Jayhawks as they made off with a 52-22 victory. That looming 30-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Iowa State yet this season. RB Breece Hall continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, rushing for two TDs and 185 yards on 21 carries. Hall put himself on the highlight reel with a 58-yard TD scramble in the fourth quarter.

Iowa State's defense was a presence as well, as it got past Kansas' offensive line to sack the QB five times. It was a group effort with four picking up 1.5 sacks apiece.

Meanwhile, the Bears came up short against the TCU Horned Frogs last week, falling 33-23. QB Charlie Brewer wasn't much of a difference maker for Baylor and threw one interception with a passing completion percentage of only 45.95%.

Iowa State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest last week, where they covered a 27.5-point spread.

Iowa State was close but no cigar when the two teams previously met in September of last year as they fell 23-21 to Baylor. Maybe the Cyclones will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 14-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Baylor have won three out of their last five games against Iowa State.