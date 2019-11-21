Watch Iowa State vs. Kansas: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
How to watch Iowa State vs. Kansas football game
Who's Playing
No. 22 Iowa State (home) vs. Kansas (away)
Current Records: Iowa State 6-4; Kansas 3-7
What to Know
The Kansas Jayhawks are staring down a pretty large 24.5-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's game. Kansas and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Kansas will be seeking to avenge the 27-3 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 3 of last year.
The matchup between the Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week was not a total blowout, but with the Jayhawks falling 31-13, it was darn close. Kansas was down 31 to nothing at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Meanwhile, things were close when Iowa State and the Texas Longhorns clashed, but Iowa State ultimately edged out the opposition 23-21. WR Deshaunte Jones and QB Brock Purdy were among the main playmakers for the Cyclones as the former caught seven passes for 144 yards and one TD and the latter passed for 354 yards and two TDs on 48 attempts. One of the most thrilling moments of the contest was Jones' 75-yard TD reception in the third quarter.
Iowa State's victory lifted them to 6-4 while Kansas' loss dropped them down to 3-7. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cyclones rank 16th in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only nine on the season. Less enviably, the Jayhawks are stumbling into the contest with the sixth most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 232.7 on average. So the Kansas squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports Net
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cyclones are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Jayhawks.
Over/Under: 58
Series History
Iowa State have won all of the games they've played against Kansas in the last five years.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Iowa State 27 vs. Kansas 3
- Oct 14, 2017 - Iowa State 45 vs. Kansas 0
- Nov 12, 2016 - Iowa State 31 vs. Kansas 24
- Oct 03, 2015 - Iowa State 38 vs. Kansas 13
