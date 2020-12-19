Who's Playing

No. 10 Oklahoma @ No. 6 Iowa State

Current Records: Oklahoma 7-2; Iowa State 8-2

What to Know

The Iowa State Cyclones and the Oklahoma Sooners have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. Iowa State and Oklahoma will face off in a Big 12 battle at noon ET Saturday at AT&T Stadium. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The West Virginia Mountaineers typically have all the answers at home, but two weeks ago the Cyclones proved too difficult a challenge. Iowa State steamrolled past West Virginia 42-6 at home. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 21 to nothing. It was another big night for Iowa State's QB Brock Purdy, who passed for three TDs and 247 yards on 23 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 38 yards.

Meanwhile, the Sooners picked up a 27-14 win over the Baylor Bears two weeks ago. No one had a standout game offensively for Oklahoma, but they got scores from FB Brayden Willis, WR Theo Wease, and RB Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Cyclones are now 8-2 while Oklahoma sits at 7-2. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Iowa State enters the contest with only 103.1 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 10th best in the nation. But the Sooners are even better: they come into the contest boasting the third fewest rushing yards allowed per game in the nation at 88.1. Looks like yards on the ground might be a bit hard to come by this week.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma have won four out of their last six games against Iowa State.