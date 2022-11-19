Who's Playing

Texas Tech @ Iowa State

Current Records: Texas Tech 5-5; Iowa State 4-6

What to Know

A Big 12 battle is on tap between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Iowa State Cyclones at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Last year, Texas Tech and Iowa State were perfect equals, playing to nothing to nothing and nothing to nothing draws.

The Kansas Jayhawks typically have all the answers at home, but last week the Red Raiders proved too difficult a challenge. Texas Tech enjoyed a cozy 43-28 win over Kansas. Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 246 yards on 33 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 76 yards.

Special teams collected 13 points for Texas Tech. K Trey Wolff delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Cyclones didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 20-14 to the Oklahoma State Cowboys last week. QB Hunter Dekkers had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions.

The Red Raiders are expected to lose this next one by 3.5. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Texas Tech's opponents whenever they hit the road.

Texas Tech is now 5-5 while Iowa State sits at 4-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Texas Tech comes into the game boasting the 12th most passing yards per game in the nation at 311.3. But the Cyclones enter the contest with only 175.2 passing yards allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in the nation. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a 3.5-point favorite against the Red Raiders, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iowa State have won three out of their last seven games against Texas Tech.