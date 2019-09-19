Watch Iowa State vs. UL-Monroe: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

Iowa State (home) vs. UL-Monroe (away)

Current Records: Iowa State 1-1-0; UL-Monroe 1-1-0

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, UL-Monroe will have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. Their bye week comes to an end as they meet up with Iowa State at noon at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

After flying high against Grambling three weeks ago, UL-Monroe came back down to earth. Two weeks ago, the Warhawks and Florida State were almost perfectly matched up two weeks ago, but the Warhawks suffered an agonizing 44-45 defeat. A silver lining for UL-Monroe was the play of Caleb Evans, who accumulated 241 passing yards and punched in 2 rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, if Iowa State was expecting to get some payback for the 3-13 loss against Iowa the last time they met, then they were left disappointed. It could have gone either way late during winning time for Iowa State or Iowa last week, but it was Iowa snatching the 17-18 victory.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. The Warhawks are stumbling into the matchup with the 10th most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 231 on average. On the other hand, the Cyclones come into the game boasting the fifth fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 2. Maybe that strength will give the Warhawks the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a big 18.5 point favorite against the Warhawks.

Over/Under: 56

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.