Who's Playing

West Virginia @ No. 9 Iowa State

Current Records: West Virginia 5-3; Iowa State 7-2

What to Know

The West Virginia Mountaineers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. West Virginia and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Mountaineers didn't have too much trouble with the TCU Horned Frogs at home three weeks ago as they won 24-6. West Virginia's success was spearheaded by the efforts of WR T.J. Simmons, who caught four passes for two TDs and 90 yards, and RB Leddie Brown, who picked up 156 yards on the ground on 24 carries.

Meanwhile, Iowa State sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 23-20 victory over the Texas Longhorns last Friday. Iowa State can attribute much of their success to QB Brock Purdy, who passed for one TD and 312 yards on 36 attempts, and RB Breece Hall, who punched in one rushing touchdown. Iowa State's win came on a three-yard rush from Hall with only 1:28 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Cyclones. K Connor Assalley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Mountaineers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

West Virginia is now 5-3 while Iowa State sits at 7-2. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: West Virginia ranks first in the nation when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 161.5 on average. As for Iowa State, they enter the game with only 108.6 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 19th best in the nation.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium -- Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Cyclones are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Mountaineers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

West Virginia have won three out of their last five games against Iowa State.