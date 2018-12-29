WATCH: Iowa State WR Hakeem Butler gets up for an incredible one-handed catch in the Alamo Bowl
This is referred to as 'catch radius'
Iowa State wide receiver Hakeem Butler had an exceptional season in 2018. There were 34 receivers on the FBS level to finish with at least 1,000 yards receiving, but Butler was the only one of the 34 who managed to reach 1,000 yards while averaging more than 20 yards per reception.
Butler finished at 22.08 yards per catch in large part due to his ability to go up and get it when the ball is in the air, and he put that ability on display during the Alamo Bowl on Friday night against Washington State. Not only was the catch by Butler exceptional, but the play was made even more amazing by the leap to get to the ball, which could maybe even be looked at as the most impressive aspect of it all.
That's a quarterback's best friend. Receivers like Butler can work wonders for your completion rate when all you have to do is put the ball somewhere in his general vicinity and trust that he'll be able to get his hands -- or, in this case, hand -- on it and pull it in.
You know NFL scouts will see this latest example and nudge him even further up their draft boards.
