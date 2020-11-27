Who's Playing

Nebraska @ No. 24 Iowa

Current Records: Nebraska 1-3; Iowa 3-2

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Iowa Hawkeyes are heading back home. Iowa and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1 p.m. ET Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes are coming into the game hot, having won three in a row.

Iowa didn't have too much trouble with the Penn State Nittany Lions on the road last week as they won 41-21. Iowa's RB Mekhi Sargent was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for two TDs and 101 yards on 15 carries.

Iowa's defense was a presence as well, as it collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of DL Chauncey Golston and DT Daviyon Nixon.

Meanwhile, Nebraska lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini at home by a decisive 41-23 margin. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Nebraska was far and away the favorite. No one had a standout game offensively for the Cornhuskers, but they got scores from QB Adrian Martinez and WR Levi Falck. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time McCaffrey has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season. QB Luke McCaffrey finished with two rushing touchdowns, the most he has had all season.

This next matchup looks promising for the Hawkeyes, who are favored by a full 14 points. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

Iowa is now 3-2 while the Cornhuskers sit at 1-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Iowa enters the contest with only 102.6 rushing yards allowed per game on average, good for 14th best in the nation. On the other end of the spectrum, Nebraska is 14th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 223.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 1 p.m. ET

Friday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Hawkeyes are a big 14-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Iowa have won all of the games they've played against Nebraska in the last six years.