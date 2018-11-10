Watch Iowa vs. Northwestern: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Iowa vs. Northwestern football game
Who's Playing
Iowa Hawkeyes (home) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (away)
Current records: Iowa 6-3; Northwestern 5-4
What to Know
Northwestern have been homebodies their last two matches, but they are heading out on Saturday. They will square off against Iowa at 4:30 p.m. Northwestern are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it the size of the fight that determines this one.
After a string of four wins, Northwestern's good fortune finally ran out last week. They took a 21-31 hit to the loss column at the hands of Notre Dame. A silver lining for Northwestern was the play of Clayton Thorson, who punched in 2 rushing TDs and accumulated 141 passing yards. If you haven't heard Thorson's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past four games.
As for Iowa, they have relied on a stalwart defense averaging 16.13 points allowed per game, but that average took a hit last Saturday. They fell just short of Purdue by a score of 36-38. It was a tough break for Iowa, who improved upon an already decent score from two weeks ago but lost both times.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium, Iowa
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.10
Prediction
The Hawkeyes are a big 10 point favorite against the Wildcats.
This season, Iowa are 5-2-1 against the spread. As for Northwestern, they are 4-4-1 against the spread
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10 point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Northwestern have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Iowa.
- 2017 - Northwestern Wildcats 17 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 10
- 2016 - Iowa Hawkeyes 31 vs. Northwestern Wildcats 38
- 2015 - Northwestern Wildcats 10 vs. Iowa Hawkeyes 40
