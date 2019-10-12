Watch Iowa vs. Penn State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

Who's Playing

No. 17 Iowa (home) vs. No. 10 Penn State (away)

Current Records: Iowa 4-1-0; Penn State 5-0-0

What to Know

Penn State won both of their matches against Iowa last season (21-19 and 30-24) and is aiming for the same result this time around. Penn State and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Both teams have allowed few points on average (the Nittany Lions 7.4, Iowa 8.8), so any points scored will be well earned.

Penn State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They took their game against Purdue last week by a conclusive 35-7 score. QB Sean Clifford was slinging it as he passed for 264 yards and three TDs on 29 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Clifford's 72-yard TD bomb to WR Jahan Dotson in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 48 points the game before, Iowa faltered in their matchup last week. They took a 10-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of Michigan. Iowa's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Penn State's victory lifted them to 5-0 while Iowa's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawkeyes rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns, with only one on the season. As for the Nittany Lions, they come into the contest boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at four. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $118.69

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Iowa in the last five years.