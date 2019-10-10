Watch Iowa vs. Penn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Iowa vs. Penn State football game
Who's Playing
No. 17 Iowa (home) vs. No. 10 Penn State (away)
Current Records: Iowa 4-1-0; Penn State 5-0-0
What to Know
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Penn State and Iowa will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The teams both have allowed few points on average (Penn State 7.4, Iowa 8.8), so any points scored will be well earned.
Penn State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They took their matchup against Purdue last week by a conclusive 35-7 score. QB Sean Clifford did work as he passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Clifford's 72-yard TD bomb to WR Jahan Dotson in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 48 points the game before, Iowa faltered in their game last week. They fell to Michigan 10-3. Iowa's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
Penn State's win lifted them to 5-0 while Iowa's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hawkeyes rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for Penn State, they enter the contest with only 4 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ABC
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Nittany Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.
Over/Under: 42
Series History
Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Iowa in the last five years.
- Oct 27, 2018 - Penn State 30 vs. Iowa 24
- Sep 23, 2017 - Penn State 21 vs. Iowa 19
- Nov 05, 2016 - Penn State 41 vs. Iowa 14
