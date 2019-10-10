Watch Iowa vs. Penn State: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 17 Iowa (home) vs. No. 10 Penn State (away)

Current Records: Iowa 4-1-0; Penn State 5-0-0

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as Penn State and Iowa will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The teams both have allowed few points on average (Penn State 7.4, Iowa 8.8), so any points scored will be well earned.

Penn State was the big favorite in their most recent match, and for good reason. They took their matchup against Purdue last week by a conclusive 35-7 score. QB Sean Clifford did work as he passed for 264 yards and three touchdowns. Near the top of the highlight reel was Clifford's 72-yard TD bomb to WR Jahan Dotson in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 48 points the game before, Iowa faltered in their game last week. They fell to Michigan 10-3. Iowa's loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.

Penn State's win lifted them to 5-0 while Iowa's defeat dropped them down to 4-1. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Hawkeyes rank second in the league when it comes to rushing touchdowns allowed, with only 1 on the season. As for Penn State, they enter the contest with only 4 touchdowns allowed, good for best in the nation. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the contest.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa

Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Nittany Lions are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hawkeyes.

Over/Under: 42

Series History

Penn State have won all of the games they've played against Iowa in the last five years.