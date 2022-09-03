Who's Playing
S. Dakota St. @ No. 15 Iowa
Last Season Records: Iowa 10-4; S. Dakota St. 11-4
What to Know
The Iowa Hawkeyes will play against a Division II opponent, the S. Dakota St. Jackrabbits, in an early-season tune-up Saturday at noon ET at Kinnick Stadium. After a 10-4 record last season and an appearance in the Citrus Bowl, the Hawkeyes are coming in with an eye to spark another quality season.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Kinnick Stadium -- Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.