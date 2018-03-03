WATCH: Iowa's 'Kinnick Wave' featured in new Carrie Underwood music video

The new tradition at Iowa was one of college football's best stories in 2017

Every year, there's a feel-good story that captivates college football. Iowa's "Kinnick Wave" was that story for 2017. 

The new tradition started this past season in which fans, players and coaches for both sides turn and wave to the children in the windows at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks the stadium. It's already one of the most beloved gestures in college football and has been featured in multiple news stories. 

Now, it's made its way into a Carrie Underwood music video for her song "The Champion." The connection makes sense as the song features other inspirational people and moments spanning history and sports. 

Footage of the wave comes at about the 2:15 mark. The full video and be seen below. 

The Champion by Carrie Underwood & Ludacris on VEVO.

