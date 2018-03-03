WATCH: Iowa's 'Kinnick Wave' featured in new Carrie Underwood music video
The new tradition at Iowa was one of college football's best stories in 2017
Every year, there's a feel-good story that captivates college football. Iowa's "Kinnick Wave" was that story for 2017.
The new tradition started this past season in which fans, players and coaches for both sides turn and wave to the children in the windows at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, which overlooks the stadium. It's already one of the most beloved gestures in college football and has been featured in multiple news stories.
Now, it's made its way into a Carrie Underwood music video for her song "The Champion." The connection makes sense as the song features other inspirational people and moments spanning history and sports.
Footage of the wave comes at about the 2:15 mark. The full video and be seen below.
The Champion by Carrie Underwood & Ludacris on VEVO.
-
NCAA looking to tweak kickoff rules
A new proposal would significantly alter college football's kickoffs to make them safer
-
Weis Jr. ready to lead FAU's offense
Weis Jr. is no average 24-year-old as he takes over FAU's offense in 2018
-
2018 SEC spring football schedule
Dates, kickoff times and TV information for all the SEC spring games in 2018
-
QB Chryst to join Vols as transfer QB
The graduate transfer will be eligible to play for the Vols in 2018
-
Michigan uses Ohio St legends in graphic
Well ... this is awkward
-
AAC claims irritating some Group of Five
The American's on-field success has helped the league's image but ruffled the feathers of some...