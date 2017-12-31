WATCH: Irate Miami coach Mark Richt makes contact with ref, flirts with ejection

Is this the angriest Mark Richt has ever been? Because this definitely looks like the angriest Mark Richt has ever been.

The Miami coach received an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for initiating contact with an official during the first half of the Orange Bowl against Wisconsin. Richt, a usually laid-back coach, was visibly upset and screaming at the referees, which resulted in a 5-yard penalty (half the distance to the goal).

A second look shows Richt's initial contact with the ref, which looks more incidental than anything. And yet Richt was not flagged for more purposeful contact with the ref afterward.

When asked heading into halftime what he was upset about, Richt replied simply "If you watch the tape, you'll see."

Without hearing from Richt explicitly, it's hard to say for sure what he was angry about. However, on the previous play it appeared as though Wisconsin got away with a blatant holding call.

In any case, the penalty brings to mind Benny Snell Jr.'s ejection from the Music City Bowl on Friday after he was flagged for making contact with an official. Except, of course, it was the official who initially made contact with Snell, and the explanation from the referee afterward didn't justify the ejection in the least.

That led to Kentucky to not-so-subtly tweet the following in the wake of Richt's tirade.