Who's Playing

Liberty Flames @ Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Current Records: Liberty 5-0, Jacksonville State 5-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama

Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium -- Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Liberty Flames will head out on the road to face off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Burgess-Snow Field at JSU Stadium. Both teams are coming into the matchup red-hot, with Liberty sitting on five straight wins and Jacksonville State on three.

Last Thursday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Liberty beat Sam Houston 21-16.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Liberty to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kaidon Salter, who threw for 257 yards and a touchdown on only 19 passes, and also rushed for 38 yards. Liberty also got help from CJ Daniels who showed off his sure hands for 157 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville State gave up the first points last Wednesday, but they didn't let that get them down. They took down Middle Tennessee 45-30. Jacksonville State was down 24-7 with 4:30 left in the second quarter but they still came back for a handy 15-point win.

Zion Webb went supernova for Jacksonville State, throwing for 186 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 101 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries. That's the first time this season that Webb rushed for 100 or more yards. Another player making a difference was Sean Brown, who picked up 103 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville State's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB eight times. It was a group effort, with three picking up two apiece.

Liberty's victory on Thursday was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 5-0. That strong performance came about in large part from their offensive dominance: across that stretch, they averaged 36 points per game. Jacksonville State has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in five of their first six games, giving them a 5-1 record.

Looking ahead, Liberty is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Keep an eye on the end zone in Tuesday's game as Liberty and Jacksonville State haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Flames have been frequent visitors to the end zone this season, having averaged 4.6 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Gamecocks struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more college football content.

Odds

Liberty is a solid 6-point favorite against Jacksonville State, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

Jacksonville State has won both of the games they've played against Liberty in the last 7 years.