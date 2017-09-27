WATCH: Jadeveon Clowney's impersonations of Steve Spurrier, Andrew Luck are spot on
The star outside linebacker for the Houston Texans isn't shy about his friends
Jadeveon Clowney made waves as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans out of South Carolina and followed through with that NFL promise by making the Pro Bowl for the first time following the 2016 season.
But his best work is off the field. Specifically, impersonating some other people who have shaped his life.
Clowney was interviewed by a two child reporters for the Texans social media accounts and dropped stellar impersonations first of Andrew Luck, who Clowney clearly feels is way too polite after getting sacked (0:58 mark), and then of his former Gamecocks coach. The Head Ball Coach impression is his best work as he absolutely nails Steve Spurrier -- complete with the obligatory golf reference (1:46).
.@SteveSpurrierUF Impersonation ✅— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 26, 2017
Andrew Luck Conversations ✅
Watch as Jadeveon Clowney gets 'grilled' by the Kid Reporters. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/X5I6H8NRiu
Clowney was the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2012 and a first-team All-American selection in 2012 and 2013 while at South Carolina. In addition to the Pro Bowl, he was a second-team All-Pro with the Texans in 2016.
Clowney and the Texans will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.
