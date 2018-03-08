WATCH: Jalen Hurts pays off Iron Bowl bet with Charles Barkley, still trolls Auburn

Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts entered last season's Iron Bowl against Auburn -- which determined the SEC West title -- with one career loss as the Crimson Tide starting quarterback. Amid the hype and buildup to one of the sport's greatest rivalries, former Auburn basketball player Charles Barkley -- who's never afraid of a hot microphone -- made a bet with Hurts.

On The Roundtable on WJOX 94.5 in Birmingham in November, Barkley said Hurts challenged him to an Iron Bowl bet. If Alabama had won, Barkley would have had to wear an Alabama jersey during one of Barkley's segments on the NBA on TNT. An Auburn win would force Hurts to wear an Auburn jersey on Alabama's campus.

The Tigers stunned the Tide 26-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium to earn the SEC West crown, but fell to Georgia the following week in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama got the last laugh by earning the No. 4 seed in the College Football Playoff, topping Clemson in the Sugar Bowl national semifinal and Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Hurts paid up on his Iron Bowl bet with Barkley in epic fashion, trolling Auburn in the process.

Note the jersey number Hurts is wearing -- 26 -- in honor of the 26 points Auburn scored in the Iron Bowl that didn't cost Alabama a national title after all.

Well played, Jalen. Well played indeed.