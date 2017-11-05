WATCH: James Franklin chases Penn State player down to make him shake hands
No. 7 Penn State fell to No. 24 Michigan State on Saturday afternoon
It was a slow, plodding and sluggish game delayed by rain that ended with a late Spartan field goal, and it's no wonder that No. 7 Penn State players wanted to get back to the locker room after falling to No. 24 Michigan State 27-24 in East Lansing.
Nittany Lions coach James Franklin wasn't having it.
In the midst of the Spartans' celebration, after shaking hands with his counterpart Mark Dantonio, Penn State's coach sprinted after one of his own players who high-tailed it to the comforts of the locker room. Franklin made him stay out on the field and shake the hands of his opponents.
That's true leadership from a coach who, based on results, could be down in the dumps himself. The Nittany Lions have lost two straight, including a heartbreaker last week to Ohio State, and have seen their College Football Playoff hopes disappear before their eyes.
But Franklin understands that winning and losing the right way is important, and he tried to make sure his players remembered that Saturday afternoon. Sportsmanship. Pass it on.
-
NCAA football scores, updates for Wk. 10
NCAA football scores, highlights and updates from Week 10 of the 2017 season
-
LSU at Alabama score, live updates
The Tigers and Crimson Tide go head-to-head live in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week
-
Snow Bowl 2K17 is going down in Wyoming
Snow Bowl 2K17 went down on Saturday evening in Wyoming
-
Five takeaways from a thrilling Bedlam
We might have a new Heisman frontrunner after Baker Mayfield showed out in Stillwater on S...
-
MSU upsets PSU: What we learned
This is not how the experts predicted the Big Ten East would go
-
Clemson survives scare at NC State
The Tigers also have the inside road to Charlotte for the ACC Championship Game
Add a Comment