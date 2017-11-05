WATCH: James Franklin chases Penn State player down to make him shake hands

It was a slow, plodding and sluggish game delayed by rain that ended with a late Spartan field goal, and it's no wonder that No. 7 Penn State players wanted to get back to the locker room after falling to No. 24 Michigan State 27-24 in East Lansing.

Nittany Lions coach James Franklin wasn't having it.

In the midst of the Spartans' celebration, after shaking hands with his counterpart Mark Dantonio, Penn State's coach sprinted after one of his own players who high-tailed it to the comforts of the locker room. Franklin made him stay out on the field and shake the hands of his opponents.

James Franklin sprints off field to tell player to “GO SHAKE HANDS!” after #24 Michigan State upsets #7 Penn State 😳 #MSUvsPSU pic.twitter.com/DnI8pFcvY9 — High&OutsideSports (@HighandOutside_) November 4, 2017

That's true leadership from a coach who, based on results, could be down in the dumps himself. The Nittany Lions have lost two straight, including a heartbreaker last week to Ohio State, and have seen their College Football Playoff hopes disappear before their eyes.

But Franklin understands that winning and losing the right way is important, and he tried to make sure his players remembered that Saturday afternoon. Sportsmanship. Pass it on.