Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ No. 18 James Madison Dukes

Current Records: App. State 6-4, James Madison 10-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

What to Know

The App. State Mountaineers and the James Madison Dukes are set to square off in a Sun Belt East battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as App. State comes in on three and James Madison on 13.

App. State put the finishing touches on their third blowout victory of the season on Saturday. They steamrolled past Georgia State 42-14 on the road.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead App. State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nate Noel, who rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on only ten carries. Noel was no stranger to the big play, taking off on a dash that went for 61 yards. Another player making a difference was Joey Aguilar, who threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 12.1 yards per attempt.

Meanwhile, James Madison can now show off four landslide victories after their most recent game on Saturday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 44-6 victory over UConn. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 25.5 in James Madison's favor.

Reggie Brown and Jordan McCloud were among the main playmakers for James Madison as the former picked up 202 receiving yards and two touchdowns and the latter threw for 457 yards and four touchdowns while completing 89.2% of his passes. Elijah Sarratt was another key contributor, picking up 160 receiving yards.

Special teams played a big role in the game for James Madison, adding 14 points to the final score. All those points came courtesy of Camden Wise: he added nine points with three field goals, and another five kicking extra points.

App. State's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for James Madison, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-0.

App. State will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 10.5-point underdog.

App. State came up short against James Madison in their previous meeting back in September of 2022, falling 32-28. Can App. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 10.5-point favorite against App. State, according to the latest college football odds.



The over/under is set at 56 points.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.