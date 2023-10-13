Who's Playing

Georgia Southern Eagles @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Georgia Southern 4-1, James Madison 5-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The James Madison Dukes will be playing in front of their home fans against the Georgia Southern Eagles at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. James Madison is currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

Two Saturdays ago, James Madison was able to grind out a solid win over South Alabama, taking the game 31-23.

James Madison's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jordan McCloud led the charge by throwing for 241 yards and three touchdowns while picking up 11.0 yards per attempt. Another player making a difference was Zach Horton, who picked up 116 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

James Madison's defense stepped up as well, laying out the QB five times. Leading the way was Jalen Green and his 2.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Georgia Southern was not the first on the board two Saturdays ago, but they got there more often. They came out on top against Coastal Carolina by a score of 38-28. The win made it back-to-back wins for Georgia Southern.

Davis Brin was his usual excellent self, throwing for 322 yards and three touchdowns. Khaleb Hood also helped out with an impressive 131 receiving yards.

James Madison's victory was their fifth straight at home, which bumped their overall record up to 5-0. That strong performance came about in large part from their offensive dominance: across that stretch, they averaged 33.2 points per game. Georgia Southern has been no stranger to the win column this season, as they've started out with wins in four of their first five matchups, giving them a 4-1 record.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, James Madison is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Keep an eye on the end zone in Saturday's game as James Madison and Georgia Southern haven't had much trouble getting there this season. The Dukes know how to score this season, having averaged 4.2 touchdowns per game. However, it's not like the Eagles struggle in that department as they've been averaging 4.2 per game. It's looking like the end zone's going to be a busy place on Saturday. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

James Madison is a 3.5-point favorite against Georgia Southern, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 58.5 points.

Series History

Georgia Southern won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.