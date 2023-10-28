Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ No. 25 James Madison Dukes

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-3, James Madison 7-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Old Dominion is staring down a pretty large 20-point disadvantage in the spread for Saturday's match. The Old Dominion Monarchs and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Old Dominion gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. They came out on top against App. State by a score of 28-21. The win made it back-to-back wins for Old Dominion.

Old Dominion got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Keshawn Wicks out in front who rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns. Kadarius Calloway was another key contributor, gaining 124 total yards and a touchdown.

Old Dominion was down by one with only three minutes and 46 seconds left when they drove 71 yards for the winning score. Wicks punched in the touchdown from 16 yards out.

Meanwhile, James Madison put another one in the bag on Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 20-9 win over Marshall.

Jordan McCloud was his usual excellent self, throwing for 264 yards and a touchdown, while also punching in a touchdown on the ground. Another player making a difference was Reggie Brown, who picked up 126 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The team's defense also helped out by holding Marshall to a paltry 169 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to James Madison's ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out eight times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Jalen Green and his five sacks.

Old Dominion now has a winning record of 4-3. As for James Madison, their win was their fifth straight on the road (dating back to last season), which bumped their overall record up to 7-0.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. Looking ahead, the game looks promising for James Madison, as the team is favored by a full 20 points. Old Dominion might be worth a quick bet since they've sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Old Dominion was dealt a punishing 37-3 defeat at the hands of James Madison in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Can Old Dominion avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

James Madison is a big 20-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college football odds.

The over/under is set at 49 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

James Madison won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.