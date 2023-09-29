Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ James Madison Dukes

Current Records: South Alabama 2-2, James Madison 4-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia

Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium -- Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, James Madison is heading back home. The James Madison Dukes and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. James Madison is currently enjoying a perfect season, with four straight wins to start things off.

Even though Utah State scored an imposing 38 points, James Madison still came out on top last Saturday. James Madison took their match against Utah State on Saturday 45-38.

James Madison's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Reggie Brown, who picked up 160 receiving yards and two touchdowns, and Jordan McCloud, who threw for 364 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 26 yards and two touchdowns. Brown also made the highlight reel thanks to a 74-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored South Alabama on Saturday, but luck did not. They fell to C. Michigan 34-30.

Despite their loss, South Alabama saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Caullin Lacy, who picked up 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns, was perhaps the best of all. Lacy's longest rush was for an incredible 72 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Carter Bradley, who threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns.

James Madison's victory lifted them to 4-0 while South Alabama's loss dropped them down to 2-2.

Looking ahead, the match is expected to be close, with James Madison going off as just a 3 point favorite.

Here's a few offensive stats to keep an eye on ahead of Saturday's contest: The Dukes have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 166.5 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Jaguars struggle in that department as they've been averaging 179.2 per game. Given each team's dominance, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other college football content.

Odds

James Madison is a 3-point favorite against South Alabama, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 50 points.

