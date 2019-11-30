WATCH: Jaylen Waddle breaks for two incredible touchdowns to etch his name in Iron Bowl lore

The Iron Bowl has played host to so many memorable individual performances over the years. Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle might be etching his own name into the stones of history for this rivalry. Waddle already has two touchdowns against Auburn in two different roles. One as a kick returner and the other as a wide receiver.

Both touchdowns were electric, but just as importantly, they've been well-timed to steal any momentum Auburn's had in the game. Waddle scored his first touchdown of the day on a 98-yard kick return to tie the game at 17. This came immediately after Tide quarterback Mac Jones threw a pick-six to Auburn's Smoke Monday.

The second of Waddle's two scores came with under a minute remaining in the half. This time, Auburn had tied the game at 24 thanks to some truly acrobatic catches from the Tigers' receiving corps. However, Waddle came right back with a 58-yard catch-and-run to give the Tide a 31-24 lead.

Waddle's acceleration and top-end speed are ridiculous. Normally that would be the type of playmaking ability you'd get from a No. 1 wideout -- except Waddle is fourth on the team in catches. The embarrassment of riches Alabama has at wide receiver might be unrivaled by any team in the country. The Tide legitimately have four speedsters who could be first-round draft picks.