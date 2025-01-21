Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith moved to second on the program's single-season receiving touchdown list after the star freshman hauled in a score in the College Football Playoff National Championship against Notre Dame. The touchdown was the 15th of the season for Smith as he continues to dazzle during his first season of college football.

Smith's 15th touchdown moved him past former Ohio State star Marvin Harrison Jr., who posted 14 touchdowns in consecutive seasons. He now only trails Terry Glenn, who won the Biletnikoff Award for the Buckeyes in 1995. Smith's wife 15 receiving touchdowns is the most by a true freshman since at least 1960.

The Buckeyes were driving in the red zone early in the second quarter when offensive coordinator Chip Kelly dialed up a nifty fake motion. A Notre Dame defensive back was seen trying to point out the mismatch, but the Fighting Irish failed to recover as Smith broke free in that flat and walked into the end zone untouched.

The Ohio State sensation emerged as arguably the top receiver in college football as a true freshman. The South Florida native entered the game with 71 catches for 1,227 yards and 14 touchdowns. He has been exceptional in the College Football Playoff, posting 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first two rounds alone as the Buckeyes moved from the 8-seed to the national title game.