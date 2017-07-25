WATCH: Jim Harbaugh barks, yelps QB calls through Big Ten Media Day halls

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh always makes things interesting at media days

Media days can take on lots of tones. Sometimes it's a buttoned-down, polite affair with coaches offering the occasional insight into their football program around lots of non-answers and too many position battle inquiries. It's not always drab, but it can be. 

It's almost never boring when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is involved. 

His quarterback calls of "Blue 80, Blue 80" echoed through the hallway at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago on Tuesday, as Harbaugh demonstrated the loud vocal timbre he wants to hear from his signal-callers under center. 

Wilton Speight, currently in a battle to be the starter when Michigan opens the season against Florida in Dallas for the Cowboys Classic Kickoff, should take note. 

Harbaugh told reporters Speight, a starter in 2016, is in a "tie" for first. 

"Wilton's in a good spot. He comes in really tied for first with John O'Korn and Brandon Peters, legitimately, through competition," Harbaugh said Tuesday, via MLive.com. "Throughout all the spring, we went through 15 practices and it was a dead heat."

O'Korn is a redshirt senior who saw action as a backup last season after transferring from Houston while Peters, a redshirt freshman, has no game experience but showed enough improvement during spring practice to join the competition. 

