The party was on for No. 1 Michigan in Houston as the Wolverines beat No. 2 Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship, completing a 15-0 season and securing the program its first outright national title since 1948. In wake of the win, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh wasn't about taking any Gatorade baths as the final seconds ticked off the game clock.

Wolverines players attempted to dump the cooler on their coach with less than a minute left in regulation as Harbaugh -- closing in on the first national title of his coaching career -- embraced with a Michigan player. However, Harbaugh saw the cooler lifted up in the air just in time to make a quick move and evaded the drowning.

Unfortunately for Harbaugh, he was unable to avoid a second attempt when he and Michigan players took the field following the conclusion of the game. Even decades removed from his playing career, it seems clear after his initial escape that Harbaugh still has some elusiveness.

Michigan took early control against the Washington on Monday, rocketing out to a 17-3 second quarter lead and never trailing in the contest. Washington did come back within seven points on two occasions before the Wolverines ended the game on a 14-0 run, securing the 34-13 victory. Running backs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards each rushed for two touchdowns while both surpassed 100 yards rushing on a night where Michigan found success on the ground early and often.

Michigan becomes the second consecutive national champion to go 15-0, a feat Georgia accomplished in 2022 as the Bulldogs won back-to-back titles.

